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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Cables reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Central Cables reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net loss of Central Cables reported to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.26% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.910.83 10 2.422.79 -13 OPM %-432.97-106.02 --171.49-43.37 - PBDT-3.620.06 PL -3.30-0.13 -2438 PBT-3.770.10 PL -3.61-0.38 -850 NP-3.750.10 PL -3.58-0.38 -842

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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