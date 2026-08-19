Central Cables standalone net profit rises 407.69% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 76.60% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Central Cables rose 407.69% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 76.60% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.830.47 77 OPM %10.84-74.47 -PBDT0.860.38 126 PBT0.780.32 144 NP0.660.13 408
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST