Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 292.76 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 14.80% to Rs 117.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 292.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 258.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.292.76258.8447.1050.27185.85166.38166.67151.18117.51102.36

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