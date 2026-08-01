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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 292.76 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 14.80% to Rs 117.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 292.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 258.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales292.76258.84 13 OPM %47.1050.27 -PBDT185.85166.38 12 PBT166.67151.18 10 NP117.51102.36 15

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 2:04 PM IST