Central Mine Planning and Design Institute files Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated 12 March 2026 of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, was filed with SEBI, BSE and NSE.

The RHP filing pertains to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of CMPDIL comprising an offer for sale of up to 107,100,000 equity shares by Coal India, which remains subject to receipt of applicable approvals, market conditions, and other relevant considerations.

Tata Motors receives orders for more than 5,000 buses

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

Innovision IPO subscribed 30%

Innovision IPO subscribed 12%

Market tumbles for third day; Sensex sinks 1,470 pts, Nifty cracks below 23,200

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

