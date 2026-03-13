Central Mine Planning and Design Institute files Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated 12 March 2026 of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, was filed with SEBI, BSE and NSE.

The RHP filing pertains to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of CMPDIL comprising an offer for sale of up to 107,100,000 equity shares by Coal India, which remains subject to receipt of applicable approvals, market conditions, and other relevant considerations.

