Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO ends with 1.05 times subscription

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO ends with 1.05 times subscription

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.37 crore shares as against 7.97 crore shares on offer.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute received bids for 8,37,16,560 shares as against 7,97,89,500 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 March 2026 and it closed on 24 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 163 and 172 per share.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 3.48 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 0.35 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 0.33 times.

The issue had comprised an offer for sale of 107,100,000 equity shares of Rs 2 face value by the promoters of the company, i.e., Coal India. The offer, being only for sale, did not result in any proceeds accruing to the company apart from listing benefits.

 

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, is a leading mining consultancy firm in India, providing end-to-end services across exploration, mine planning, environmental management and geomatics. The company plays a key advisory role to the Ministry of Coal and holds a dominant market share of around 61%, with a strong order book of about Rs 925 crore as of December 2025.

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe played on despite injury after Real Madrid scanned wrong knee

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif briefs Saudi Prince as Pak pushes to mediate US-Iran talks

Supreme Court, SC

Compensation, interest can't hinge on financial burden in land cases: SC

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 1,720 pts, Nifty tops 23,400; SMIDs gain

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI steps in as past intervention flows pressure rupee near record lows

Ahead of the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute on 19 March 2026, the company raised Rs 469.74 crore from anchor investors by allotting 2.73 crore shares at Rs 172 each to 22 anchor investors.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 425.36 crore and sales of Rs 1,489.65 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Energies gains after board OKs stake hike in subsidiary, Rs 3,900 crore capex plan

Waaree Energies gains after board OKs stake hike in subsidiary, Rs 3,900 crore capex plan

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sterlite Tech surges on unveiling low latency HCF cable for data centres

Sterlite Tech surges on unveiling low latency HCF cable for data centres

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nitco CFO Bikash Jain resigns

Nitco CFO Bikash Jain resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesMP Board Class 8th and 5th ResultOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance