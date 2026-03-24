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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO subscribed 1.05 times

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO subscribed 1.05 times

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.37 crore shares as against 7.97 crore shares on offer.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute received bids for 8,37,03,360 shares as against 7,97,89,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Tuesday (24 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 March 2026 and it will close on 24 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 163 and 172 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 80 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of 107,100,000 equity shares of Rs 2 face value by the promoters of the company, i.e., Coal India.

 

The offer being only for sale, no proceeds from the issue accrue to the company apart from listing benefits.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, is a leading mining consultancy firm in India, providing end-to-end services across exploration, mine planning, environmental management and geomatics. The company plays a key advisory role to the Ministry of Coal and holds a dominant market share of around 61%, with a strong order book of about Rs 925 crore as of December 2025.

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Ahead of the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute on 19 March 2026, the company raised Rs 469.74 crore from anchor investors by allotting 2.73 crore shares at Rs 172 each to 22 anchor investors.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 425.36 crore and sales of Rs 1,489.65 crore.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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