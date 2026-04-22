Central Mine Planning & Design Institute standalone net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 826.88 crore

Net profit of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute declined 32.19% to Rs 187.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 826.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 740.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.06% to Rs 613.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 666.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 2316.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2102.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

826.88740.332316.532102.7628.7845.0233.5739.99264.61371.09858.40915.62255.12362.71823.64882.14187.82276.96613.18666.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News