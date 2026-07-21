Central Mine Planning & Design Institute standalone net profit rises 53.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 481.37 crore

Net profit of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute rose 53.88% to Rs 116.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 481.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.481.37409.2530.2221.95168.08103.83160.1495.39116.2775.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News