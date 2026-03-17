Centre revises commission rates for procurement of Wheat and Paddy

The Government of India has approved the revision of commission rates payable to Arthiyas and cooperative societies engaged in procurement of wheat and paddy on behalf of the Government, effective from the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2026-27 onwards. As per the existing guidelines governing procurement operations, commission is payable to societies, cooperatives, sub-agents and Arthiyas undertaking procurement of wheat and paddy on behalf of the Government and providing intermediary and aggregation services in the procurement process.

Based on requests received from various State Governments for revision of the commission rates, a sub-committee was constituted with representatives from FCI, state Governments and representative of the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The committee examined the prevailing rates and recommended revision of the commission structure. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the Government has approved a hike in commission rates payable to Arthiyas and societies for procurement of wheat and paddy. After revision, the commission payable to Arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will increase from Rs 46.00 per quintal to Rs 50.75 per quintal, while for wheat in Rajasthan it will increase from Rs 41.40 per quintal to Rs 45.67 per quintal. The commission for paddy will increase from Rs 45.88 per quintal to Rs 50.61 per quintal.

Similarly, commission payable to cooperative societies has also been revised. The commission for procurement of wheat will increase from Rs 27.00 per quintal to Rs 29.79 per quintal, while for paddy it will increase from Rs 32.00 per quintal to Rs 35.30 per quintal. For procurement carried out at modern silos, the commission payable will be 50 per cent of the rate applicable in mandis, in line with the existing policy framework.

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