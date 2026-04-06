Centre updates on key sectors in view of developments in West Asia

In light of the evolving situation in West Asia, the Government of India remains actively engaged in ensuring preparedness and seamless functioning across key sectors, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas stated in an update. Keeping in view the evolving situation, including around the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas continues to take necessary measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG across the country. As per Ministry:

Govt. is making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol and diesel as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens are advised to beware of rumours and rely only on official sources for correct information. For LPG, citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG, induction and electric cooktops wherever feasible. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage.

Despite this war situation, Government has given highest priority to Domestic LPG and PNG, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions. The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply. Alternate fuel options like Kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand. States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.