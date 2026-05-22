Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 891.23 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 891.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 814.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 138.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 187.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 3313.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3038.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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