Centum Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2239.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 203.47 crore

Net profit of Centum Electronics rose 2239.25% to Rs 105.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 203.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.203.47177.8211.5815.8321.4527.8915.9523.54105.504.51

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