Centuple Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 111664.00% to Rs 279.41 croreNet loss of Centuple Global reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 111664.00% to Rs 279.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4933.33% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 114662.00% to Rs 573.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales279.410.25 111664 573.810.50 114662 OPM %-0.1432.00 -0.4012.00 - PBDT-0.380.08 PL 2.290.06 3717 PBT-0.380.08 PL 2.290.05 4480 NP-0.480.06 PL 1.510.03 4933
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST