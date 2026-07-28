Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 301.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 554.29 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 301.17% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 554.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 401.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.554.29401.5315.474.9594.1532.7579.7319.0461.7015.38

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