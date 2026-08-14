Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 59.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.85% to Rs 138.36 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 59.75% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.85% to Rs 138.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.138.36104.157.706.697.084.365.023.143.772.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News