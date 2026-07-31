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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 54.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 54.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Sales rise 33.52% to Rs 1561.38 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 54.84% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.52% to Rs 1561.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1169.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1561.381169.36 34 OPM %12.6710.96 -PBDT170.40107.85 58 PBT116.2871.15 63 NP80.3051.86 55

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:53 PM IST