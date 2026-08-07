Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 2.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 485.98 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 2.62% to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 485.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 406.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.485.98406.8110.1313.0569.2370.2359.8161.1445.3146.53

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