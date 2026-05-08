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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 643.82 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 9.63% to Rs 77.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 643.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.16% to Rs 204.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 2050.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1915.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales643.82577.97 11 2050.121915.25 7 OPM %15.2118.27 -13.1315.18 - PBDT102.80119.74 -14 315.58346.10 -9 PBT92.86109.56 -15 276.92307.59 -10 NP77.3485.58 -10 204.19246.48 -17

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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