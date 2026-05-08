Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 643.82 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 9.63% to Rs 77.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 643.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.16% to Rs 204.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 2050.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1915.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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