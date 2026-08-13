Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.12% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.12% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.321.79-1812.50-238.55-7.78-5.91-7.86-6.01-6.46-14.10

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