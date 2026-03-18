CESC awards 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power contracts; signs 25-year PPAs

CESC said that it has awarded contracts for procurement of 600 MW of wind-solar hybrid power on a long-term basis to four domestic entities.

The contracts have been awarded to Purvah Green Power (Purvah), Vismaya Renewables India Project, Hexa Climate Solutions and Sprng Energy.

Purvah will supply 300 MW, while the remaining three companies will supply 100 MW each, the filing said. All projects are based on wind-solar hybrid power and will operate under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a tenure of 25 years.

The discovered tariffs range between Rs 3.74 per unit and Rs 3.75 per unit. Vismaya Renewables quoted the lowest tariff of Rs 3.74 per kWh, while the other three entities, including Purvah, Hexa Climate Solutions and Sprng Energy, quoted Rs 3.75 per kWh.

CESC said Purvah is a subsidiary of the company, making the 300 MW contract a related party transaction. However, the company clarified that the project was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process and is being undertaken on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business.

The other three contracts do not involve any related party transactions, the company added.

The move is part of CESCs strategy to secure long-term renewable energy supply and diversify its power procurement portfolio.

CESC is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 32.14% to Rs 304 crore on a 23.96% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 4,005 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit increased 7.8%, supported by a 12.47% growth in net sales in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of CESC rose 0.74% to Rs 157.25 on the BSE.

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