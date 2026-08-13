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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC consolidated net profit rises 3.88% in the June 2026 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit rises 3.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 5485.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 3.88% to Rs 402.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 5485.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5202.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5485.005202.00 5 OPM %16.3216.61 -PBDT837.00812.00 3 PBT546.00508.00 7 NP402.00387.00 4

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST