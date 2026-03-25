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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 3,640 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 3,640 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 3,640 equity shares under ESOP on 25 March 2026. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,98,35,218 to Rs.3,14,98,42,498 comprising of 1,57,49,21,249 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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