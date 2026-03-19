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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

With effect from 19 March 2026

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announced that Sriram Rangarajan, Executive Vice President, SBU Head- Consumer Product Business of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company effective from the close of business hours on 19 March 2026, due to personal reasons. Accordingly, Sriram ceases to be part of the Senior Management Personnel of the Company

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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