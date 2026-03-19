CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management
With effect from 19 March 2026CG Power & Industrial Solutions announced that Sriram Rangarajan, Executive Vice President, SBU Head- Consumer Product Business of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company effective from the close of business hours on 19 March 2026, due to personal reasons. Accordingly, Sriram ceases to be part of the Senior Management Personnel of the Company
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST