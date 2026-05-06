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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 3441.76 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 34.39% to Rs 365.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 271.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 3441.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2752.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.77% to Rs 1206.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 974.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 12417.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9908.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3441.762752.77 25 12417.959908.66 25 OPM %13.5512.60 -13.0913.17 - PBDT539.78415.49 30 1857.391459.81 27 PBT490.41383.64 28 1661.801347.97 23 NP365.49271.97 34 1206.27974.59 24

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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