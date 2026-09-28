CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 873.4, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 873.4, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 22831.6. The Sensex is at 72912.01, down 1.33%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37440.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 873.05, down 1.39% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 98.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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