Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 1.68%, up for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 1.68%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 926, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% fall in NIFTY and a 11.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 926, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23558.9. The Sensex is at 75199.43, down 0.5%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added around 5.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38093.5, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 928.5, up 1.66% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 20.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% fall in NIFTY and a 11.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 100.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India Ltd gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd gains for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd gains for fifth session

Prime Focus Ltd gains for fifth session

SJVN Ltd soars 1.59%, gains for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd soars 1.59%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Mech Projects rises after securing O&M contract worth Rs 970 crore from Vedanta Power

Power Mech Projects rises after securing O&M contract worth Rs 970 crore from Vedanta Power

Novartis India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Novartis India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST