CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 2.14%, gains for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 812.7, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 812.7, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has gained around 22.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 808.35, up 1.61% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 25.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 104 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.