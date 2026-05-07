CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.76%, gains for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 860.1, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.79% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 860.1, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78192.1, up 0.3%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has risen around 18.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40806.65, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 864.75, up 3.76% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 40.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.79% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 108.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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