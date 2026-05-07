CG Power rises after Q4 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 362 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions rose 3.70% to Rs 860.65 after the company reported a 32% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 362 crore on a 25.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,441.76 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company reported strong growth in revenue and order inflows, supported by continued momentum across its core businesses, although investments in its semiconductor vertical weighed on margins.

Profit before tax rose 27.83% to Rs 490.41 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 383.64 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA increased 30% YoY to Rs 544 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 15.8% from 15.2% in Q4 FY25.

Order intake stood at Rs 5,335 crore in Q4 FY26, up 39% YoY, while the unexecuted order book as of 31 March 2026 rose 61% YoY to Rs 17,107 crore. Return on capital employed (annualized) stood at 24% for the quarter.

The company said margin gains from its standalone business were partly offset by continued investments in talent and capabilities for its semiconductor business. The semiconductor segment had a negative impact of Rs 38 crore on profitability during the quarter, equivalent to around 110 basis points.

CG Semi, a subsidiary, had last year launched its G1 OSAT facility with capabilities in conventional and advanced semiconductor packaging, with a peak capacity of 0.5 million units per day.

Its second facility, G2, currently under construction near the G1 site in Sanand, is expected to be completed by end-2026 and will scale capacity to around 14.5 million units per day. Together, the two facilities are expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries, and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. It offers products, services, and solutions in two main business segments, viz., Power Systems and Industrial Systems.

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