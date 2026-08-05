CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit declines 30.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 18.00 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 30.96% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.0018.4516.2221.192.904.142.603.771.942.81

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