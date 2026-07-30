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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit declines 57.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit declines 57.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 42.73% to Rs 512.27 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels declined 57.59% to Rs 86.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.73% to Rs 512.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 894.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales512.27894.55 -43 OPM %45.6839.94 -PBDT203.60322.52 -37 PBT142.38268.61 -47 NP86.15203.15 -58

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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