Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Chaltet Hotels rallied 3.02% to Rs 774.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.64% to Rs 163.02 crore on 6.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 558.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 11.99% to Rs 177.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 278.63 crore in Q4 FY26, up 8.48% compared with Rs 256.84 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 48.8% in Q4 FY26 as against 47.8% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from hospitality segment rose 3% YoY to Rs 459.8 crore during the quarter. Average room rate (ARR) stood at Rs 15,456, up by 8% YoY. The occupancy rate reduced to 68.2% in Q4 FY26 from 75.9% in Q4 FY25. Rev PAR fell 3% to Rs 10,544 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 10,893 in Q4 FY25.

The companys revenue from realty estate segment stood at Rs 84.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37% compared with Rs 61.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 352.21% to Rs 645.10 crore on 16.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,769.75 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Shwetank Singh, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, said, Despite a year shaped by geopolitical volatility, aviation sector disruptions and extreme weather events, Chalet Hotels delivered a resilient operational and financial performance in FY26, underscoring the strength of its diversified business model and premium portfolio. The company sustained strong pricing-led growth, driving healthy RevPAR expansion growth across key markets. Our commercial real estate portfolio also maintained strong momentum, with rental income continuing to scale steadily through the year.

We further strengthened our long-term growth pipeline through strategic expansion into Hyderabad and Udaipur and also achieved significant milestones in our residential business. Backed by a robust portfolio, diversified growth engines and strong development visibility, the Company remains well positioned to capitalise on Indias long-term demand opportunity.

Chalet Hotels (CHL), part of K Raheja Corp, is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of high end hotels and luxury resorts in India, comprising of 11 operating hotels & resorts with 3,389 keys across globally recognized hospitality brands including JW Marriott, The Westin and Novotel, to name a few.

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