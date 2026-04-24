Chalet Hotels marks its foray into Udaipur with acquisition of Inder Residency Resort & Spa

For total consideration of Rs 171 cr

Chalet Hotels (CHL) marks its foray into Udaipur, Rajasthan with the acquisition of 'Seasons Hotels', the owning entity of the property - Inder Residency Resort & Spa Udaipur, for a total consideration of Rs 171 crore.

This acquisition reinforces CHL's strategy of disciplined expansion in high-growth leisure markets, with a focus on asset enhancement, premium positioning, and long-term value creation. The property spread across ~8.2 Acres features 144 rooms, expansive lawns, and banqueting facilities, making it well-suited for weddings, MICE, and leisure travel. The property will be upgraded to upper upscale / premium lifestyle destination and remain non operative during this period. CHL will evaluate the possibility of expanding the property and adding additional rooms.

Speaking on the acquisition, Shwetank Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Chalet Hotels, said: We are delighted to announce our entry into Rajasthan with the acquisition of this resort in Udaipur, a market we have been keen to enter. This investment reflects our continued focus on expanding in high-growth leisure destinations with strong long-term potential. The property is well-located and offers significant headroom for value creation through refurbishment, repositioning, and expansion. As we enhance and reposition the resort, our focus will be on creating a high-quality, experience-led destination that delivers both strong guest appeal and long-term value.