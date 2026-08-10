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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 54.05% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital declined 61.36% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 54.05% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.74 -54 OPM %50.0059.46 -PBDT0.170.44 -61 PBT0.170.44 -61 NP0.170.44 -61

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST