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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 55.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 55.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 428.37 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 55.89% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 428.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.57% to Rs 114.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 1439.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1495.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales428.37367.69 17 1439.581495.26 -4 OPM %12.139.08 -10.899.43 - PBDT52.7730.54 73 158.42139.98 13 PBT51.5431.71 63 153.78136.37 13 NP38.2724.55 56 114.78102.88 12

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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