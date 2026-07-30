Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.77% to Rs 5027.02 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declined 4.62% to Rs 523.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 5027.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5697.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5027.025697.6116.4213.36835.78837.98746.72753.52523.61548.96

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