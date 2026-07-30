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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 11.77% to Rs 5027.02 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declined 4.62% to Rs 523.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 5027.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5697.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5027.025697.61 -12 OPM %16.4213.36 -PBDT835.78837.98 0 PBT746.72753.52 -1 NP523.61548.96 -5

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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