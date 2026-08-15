Chandan Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 29.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.07% to Rs 80.85 crore

Net profit of Chandan Healthcare rose 29.53% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 80.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.8567.9024.2120.4416.1613.3711.699.627.505.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News