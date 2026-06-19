Friday, June 19, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 99.85% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Chandni Machines reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.85% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.95% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 87.08% to Rs 25.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.0851.90 -100 25.97200.99 -87 OPM %-75.00-0.25 --4.270.25 - PBDT-0.700.31 PL 1.612.31 -30 PBT-0.800.27 PL 1.232.08 -41 NP-1.150.15 PL 0.731.43 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Candour Techtex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Candour Techtex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CMX Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CMX Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, HCL Tech, Diamond Power Infra, ImagicaaWorld Entertainment

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, HCL Tech, Diamond Power Infra, ImagicaaWorld Entertainment

Amber Enterprises enters manufacturing partnership with Oppo India

Amber Enterprises enters manufacturing partnership with Oppo India

Campus Activewear allots 60,541 equity shares under ESOP

Campus Activewear allots 60,541 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayNSE IPO Shareholders ListVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance