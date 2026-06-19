Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.85% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Chandni Machines reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.85% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.95% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 87.08% to Rs 25.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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