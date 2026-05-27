Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 54.68% to Rs 3.97 croreNet Loss of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.68% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 720.55% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 165.64% to Rs 77.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.978.76 -55 77.5429.19 166 OPM %-35.01-17.01 -6.132.36 - PBDT-1.39-1.49 7 5.000.69 625 PBT-1.39-1.49 7 5.000.69 625 NP-2.20-0.99 -122 5.990.73 721
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST