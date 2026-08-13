Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 83.90% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles declined 88.10% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 83.90% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.714.419.869.750.070.420.070.420.050.42

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