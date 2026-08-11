Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 278.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 278.00% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.-0.010-76900.0008.332.708.332.707.562.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News