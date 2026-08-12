Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit declines 2.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 17.27 crore

Net profit of Chartered Logistics declined 2.48% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.2719.075.796.242.502.662.072.261.972.02

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