Chavda Infra standalone net profit declines 31.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.76% to Rs 167.61 crore

Net profit of Chavda Infra declined 31.72% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.76% to Rs 167.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.43% to Rs 17.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 320.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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