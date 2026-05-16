Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 33.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.96% to Rs 101.38 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 33.14% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.96% to Rs 101.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.63% to Rs 34.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 326.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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