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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 37.43% to Rs 71.75 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies rose 3.57% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 71.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.59% to Rs 12.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 250.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.7552.21 37 250.07201.30 24 OPM %8.986.90 -7.236.75 - PBDT4.715.18 -9 20.3820.56 -1 PBT3.874.48 -14 16.8317.91 -6 NP3.483.36 4 12.8917.56 -27

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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