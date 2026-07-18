Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 72.42 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies rose 43.61% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 72.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.4257.684.106.026.686.055.835.375.733.99

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