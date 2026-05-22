Friday, May 22, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 61.27% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.48% to Rs 23.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 239.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.4254.89 37 239.98207.40 16 OPM %11.7710.55 -12.5715.84 - PBDT12.038.13 48 43.5143.66 0 PBT8.795.40 63 31.9633.15 -4 NP6.373.95 61 23.6024.45 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2026 quarter

LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the March 2026 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookSpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance