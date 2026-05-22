Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 75.42 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 61.27% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.48% to Rs 23.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 239.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.4254.89 37 239.98207.40 16 OPM %11.7710.55 -12.5715.84 - PBDT12.038.13 48 43.5143.66 0 PBT8.795.40 63 31.9633.15 -4 NP6.373.95 61 23.6024.45 -3
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST