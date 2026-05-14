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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 780.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 780.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 54.45% to Rs 24.28 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises rose 780.95% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.45% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 80.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.2815.72 54 80.6570.01 15 OPM %17.2613.42 -13.8113.17 - PBDT3.841.66 131 10.028.97 12 PBT2.670.67 299 5.285.76 -8 NP1.850.21 781 3.733.91 -5

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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