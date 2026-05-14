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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemfab Alkalis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chemfab Alkalis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 19.00% to Rs 74.78 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 74.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 311.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 334.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.7892.32 -19 311.02334.37 -7 OPM %11.3914.44 -8.7513.08 - PBDT9.1813.15 -30 28.2245.92 -39 PBT1.232.54 -52 -0.209.58 PL NP0.48-9.19 LP -3.43-6.94 51

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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