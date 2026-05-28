Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 215.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 5.50 croreNet profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) rose 215.79% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 21.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.506.68 -18 21.4418.89 14 OPM %19.0912.13 -6.3011.54 - PBDT0.840.62 35 0.371.39 -73 PBT0.540.29 86 -1.05-0.01 -10400 NP0.600.19 216 -0.99-0.11 -800
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST